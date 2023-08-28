Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

