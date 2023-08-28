Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,487 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 484.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 221,549 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 114,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

CCK opened at $88.53 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

