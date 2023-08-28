Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Equitable Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EQH opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

