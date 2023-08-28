Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $140.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.