Infosys (NYSE:INFY) & SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Financial Review

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SaverOne 2014 shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Infosys and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 9 3 0 2.15 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

This table compares Infosys and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 16.41% 32.39% 19.40% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infosys and SaverOne 2014’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $18.39 billion 3.88 $2.98 billion $0.72 23.96 SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 4.67 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

Infosys beats SaverOne 2014 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Panaya platform, Infosys Equinox, Infosys Helix, Infosys Applied AI, Infosys Cortex, and Stater digital platforms; and Infosys McCamish, an insurance platform. It serves enterprises in the financial services and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, logistics, energy, utilities, resources, services, communications, telecom OEM, media, hi-tech, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About SaverOne 2014



SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

