Insider Buying: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Purchases $100,409.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AVA opened at $33.33 on Monday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Avista’s payout ratio is 95.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avista by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

