Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells $103,680.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.6 %

ANF opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $53.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

