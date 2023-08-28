Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $227,200.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,227,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,029,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

ACEL stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $973.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

