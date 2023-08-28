Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $227,200.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,227,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,029,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %
ACEL stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $973.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
