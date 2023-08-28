Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $18,732,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Anil Seetharam sold 50,202 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $6,169,825.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $122.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

