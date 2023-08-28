Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $415,730.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:A opened at $119.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

