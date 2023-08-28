Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider Sells $451,770.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

