Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,871,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRAI opened at $108.02 on Monday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $756.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

