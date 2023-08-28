Insider Selling: CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Sells $316,934.54 in Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $316,934.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVI opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $42.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 2,432,131 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 661,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

