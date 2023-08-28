Insider Selling: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP Sells $1,554,000.00 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,690,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.