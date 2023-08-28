Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $747,000.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,744,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.