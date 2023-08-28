Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $733,838.85 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,250,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

