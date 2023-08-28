Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $2,659,944.42 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

IT opened at $342.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.60. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

