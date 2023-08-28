Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) SVP Sells $182,384.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,016,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 566,572 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

