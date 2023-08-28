Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,933,628.10 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $1,933,628.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,193,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,900,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $222.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $259.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

