Intech Investment Management LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

