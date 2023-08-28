Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.