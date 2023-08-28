Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
