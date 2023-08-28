iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

