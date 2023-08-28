iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB opened at $82.19 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

