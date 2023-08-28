J. M. Smucker (SJM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. J. M. Smucker has set its FY24 guidance at $9.20-9.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $142.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -455.91%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

