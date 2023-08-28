Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 4.1 %

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

