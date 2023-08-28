Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 4.1 %
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
