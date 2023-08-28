Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Down 3.5 %

JCYGY opened at $46.88 on Monday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

