Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 150 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $89.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

