JOYY (YY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) will post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $583.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.76 million. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOYY Price Performance

YY stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.60.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 751,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Stories

