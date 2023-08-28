Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Jupiter Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

