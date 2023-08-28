Kane Biotech (KNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Kane Biotech stock opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kane Biotech has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

