Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 275 at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a report on Thursday.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KGFHY

Kingfisher Stock Performance

About Kingfisher

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.