Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 275 at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a report on Thursday.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
