Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $80.60 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

