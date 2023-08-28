Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KPRX

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.