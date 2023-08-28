Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.