Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $54,034.92 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

