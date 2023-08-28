L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in August

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 80,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.