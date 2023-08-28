Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.71, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

