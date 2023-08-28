LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
LKQ Price Performance
LKQ stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at LKQ
Institutional Trading of LKQ
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LKQ
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.