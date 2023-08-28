LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Critical Comparison

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LM Funding America and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 4.58 -$29.24 million ($2.77) -0.22 AMTD Digital $33.07 million 34.64 $27.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares LM Funding America and AMTD Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMTD Digital has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -532.22% -52.32% -50.17% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMTD Digital beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

