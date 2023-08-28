LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 214 Consensus PT from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.73).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 179.10 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 228.20 ($2.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.42, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,923.08%.

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,285.79). In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.23), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($272,335.10). Also, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,285.79). 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

