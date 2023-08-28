Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX opened at $60.68 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

