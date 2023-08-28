Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $588.53 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

