LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262,433 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $547,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

