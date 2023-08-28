Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) will be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

