Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558,816 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $55,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

MPC stock opened at $143.98 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.50. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

