Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total value of $3,114,750.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $3,361,800.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $3,380,400.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $209.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 551.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

