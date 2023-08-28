Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,732,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,465.64 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,420.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,356.13.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

