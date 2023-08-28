MetisDAO Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $11.97 or 0.00045823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $53.46 million and $765,626.83 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018419 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,132.90 or 1.00050588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002483 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.9736755 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $737,965.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

