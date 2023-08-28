MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) versus Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Critical Survey

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) and MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and MGM China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.66 billion 2.71 $205.46 million $3.72 11.59 MGM China N/A N/A N/A $1.55 0.74

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. MGM China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

51.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of MGM China shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and MGM China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 13.35% 276.42% 5.12% MGM China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Rock Resorts and MGM China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 3 5 0 2.63 MGM China 1 0 1 0 2.00

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $50.89, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than MGM China.

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGM China pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.6%. Red Rock Resorts pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM China pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats MGM China on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MGM China

(Get Free Report)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

