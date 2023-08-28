Mina Reaches Market Cap of $368.07 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $368.07 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,068,074,813 coins and its circulating supply is 958,456,427 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,068,005,692.8400393 with 958,334,156.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.38217325 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,754,513.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

